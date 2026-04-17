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In This Place
The Point

The local news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
A yellow clamp holds a turbine blade in place at the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind project, July 23, 2025.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
A yellow clamp holds a turbine blade in place at the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind project, July 23, 2025.

It's the news roundup where we talk about local stories making headlines this week.
Among the stories we will be talking about.

Turbine supplier GE tries to get out of its contract with Vineyard Wind; Vineyard Wind takes GE to court, saying it could doom the project.
Questions of transparency as details emerge on the relationship between 4’C’s recently retired president and a student.
And the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Cancels its 2026 Season

These stories and more on the news roundup.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd