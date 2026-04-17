The local news roundup

It's the news roundup where we talk about local stories making headlines this week.

Among the stories we will be talking about.

Turbine supplier GE tries to get out of its contract with Vineyard Wind; Vineyard Wind takes GE to court, saying it could doom the project.

Questions of transparency as details emerge on the relationship between 4’C’s recently retired president and a student.

And the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Cancels its 2026 Season

These stories and more on the news roundup.

