Books about time travel

It's the monthly book show and our topic is time travel. We all know how a good book can take us to another time or place. Librarians Jill Erickson and Autumn Hassett bring us their recommendations for traveling back in time and into the future.

Jill Erikson’s recommendations:

THE MINISTRY OF TIME by Kaliane Bradley

TIME AND AGAIN by Jack Finney

BID TIME RETURN by Richard Matheson

THE SIXTY-EIGHT ROOMS by Marianne Malone

THE ART OF TIME IN FICTION by Joan Silber

THIS IS HOW YOU LOSE THE TIME WAR by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

KINDRED by Octavia E. Butler

TIME TRAVEL A HISTORY by James Gleick

OUTLANDER KITCHEN by Theresa Carle-Sanders

THE TIME MACHINE by H. G. Wells

Autumn Hassett’s book recommendations:

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

11/22/63 by Stephen King

Tasting History by Max Miller

The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier

The Orphan of Ellis Island by Elvira Woodruff

You & Me & You & Me & You & Me by Josie Lloyd and Emlyn Rees

Kindred by Octavia Butler

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

The White Octopus Hotel by Alexandra Bell

The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North

