Books about time travel
It's the monthly book show and our topic is time travel. We all know how a good book can take us to another time or place. Librarians Jill Erickson and Autumn Hassett bring us their recommendations for traveling back in time and into the future.
Jill Erikson’s recommendations:
THE MINISTRY OF TIME by Kaliane Bradley
TIME AND AGAIN by Jack Finney
BID TIME RETURN by Richard Matheson
THE SIXTY-EIGHT ROOMS by Marianne Malone
THE ART OF TIME IN FICTION by Joan Silber
THIS IS HOW YOU LOSE THE TIME WAR by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
KINDRED by Octavia E. Butler
TIME TRAVEL A HISTORY by James Gleick
OUTLANDER KITCHEN by Theresa Carle-Sanders
THE TIME MACHINE by H. G. Wells
Autumn Hassett’s book recommendations:
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
11/22/63 by Stephen King
Tasting History by Max Miller
The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier
The Orphan of Ellis Island by Elvira Woodruff
You & Me & You & Me & You & Me by Josie Lloyd and Emlyn Rees
Kindred by Octavia Butler
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
The White Octopus Hotel by Alexandra Bell
The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North