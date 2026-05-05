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The Point

Research on tick-borne illness

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:26 AM EDT
Treating clothing with permethrin before taking a walk outdoors is the best way to prevent tick bites and tick-borne illness.
Walton LaVonda, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Treating clothing with permethrin before taking a walk outdoors is the best way to prevent tick bites and tick-borne illness.

We talk about the latest research into reducing tick-borne illness with Dr. Heidi Goethert, Assistant Research Professor at the Department of Infectious Disease and Global Health at Tufts University. Her team has been working on projects on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Also with us: Dr. Ellen McMahon, Chief of Medicine and Ambulatory Medical Director for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital who is co-investigator on a new study of Alpha Gal, and Dr. Dr. Gerry Yukevich, medical director from the Tick Center at Martha’s Vineyard Medical. This new center offers treatment for those with tick borne illness.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince