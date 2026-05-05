Research on tick-borne illness

We talk about the latest research into reducing tick-borne illness with Dr. Heidi Goethert, Assistant Research Professor at the Department of Infectious Disease and Global Health at Tufts University. Her team has been working on projects on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Also with us: Dr. Ellen McMahon, Chief of Medicine and Ambulatory Medical Director for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital who is co-investigator on a new study of Alpha Gal, and Dr. Dr. Gerry Yukevich, medical director from the Tick Center at Martha’s Vineyard Medical. This new center offers treatment for those with tick borne illness.