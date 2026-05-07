Catching the Codfather Part 6: It's your job to catch me

In Part 6 of Catching the Codfather: a new revelation forces federal investigators to close down the case, fast. But what will taking down The Codfather mean for the port of New Bedford?

About Catching the Codfather

A fishing tycoon is arrested in an elaborate sting operation, but claims he’s the real hero fighting back against an overbearing state. So who is Carlos “The Codfather” Rafael really – a folk hero, a crook, a righteous rebel, a selfish conman?

In Season 3 of The Big Dig™ podcast, “Catching The Codfather,” we go down to the docks. It’s a place where food, work, nature, money and politics all meet – where dreams are born, fortunes ruined, and where the watchful eye of the government is always present. The series traces the rise of Carlos Rafael and his escalating conflict with the government, because to judge the crimes of the Codfather, you also have to judge the whole system that he chose to break.

This six-episode series is produced by GBH News and distributed by PRX.

