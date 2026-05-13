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In This Place
The Point

What the new Steamship Authority general manager has learned so far

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published May 13, 2026 at 10:48 AM EDT
Liz Lerner
/
CAI

The Steamship Authority is considered the lifeline for Nantucket and Vineyard residents. While some people and items arrive by air, the majority of freight, cars and people rely on the Steamship. Boats run multiple times a day, every day of the year.

Alex Kryska took over the Steamship Authority as general manager in January 2026.
Julia Cumes
Alex Kryska took over the Steamship Authority as general manager in January 2026.

The Steamship is governed by five individuals: one each from the towns of Barnstable, Falmouth, Nantucket and New Bedford and one from Dukes County. Day-to-day operations are overseen by the Steamship Authority general manager. After a decade as general manager, Robert Davis stepped down and was replaced in January of this year by Alex Kryska. We talk to Kryska about what he's learned so far about Steamship operations, ridership, and the communities it serves.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince