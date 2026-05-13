What the new Steamship Authority general manager has learned so far

The Steamship Authority is considered the lifeline for Nantucket and Vineyard residents. While some people and items arrive by air, the majority of freight, cars and people rely on the Steamship. Boats run multiple times a day, every day of the year.

Julia Cumes Alex Kryska took over the Steamship Authority as general manager in January 2026.

The Steamship is governed by five individuals: one each from the towns of Barnstable, Falmouth, Nantucket and New Bedford and one from Dukes County. Day-to-day operations are overseen by the Steamship Authority general manager. After a decade as general manager, Robert Davis stepped down and was replaced in January of this year by Alex Kryska. We talk to Kryska about what he's learned so far about Steamship operations, ridership, and the communities it serves.

