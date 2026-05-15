It's the local news roundup where we discuss stories making regional headlines this week.

Among the storis we will be talking about: the UMass Donahue Institute study finds a real estate transfer fee to fund affordable housing would not hurt real estate sales on the Islands; the state secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities visited Cape Cod to tour affordable housing sites; the first great white shark of the season has been detected off Martha's Vineyard; and The Nature Conservancy has chosen Monk's Park in Bourne for a "living shoreline" project.