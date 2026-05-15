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In This Place
The Point

Local news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published May 15, 2026 at 10:41 AM EDT
Juana Matias, center, secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, visited Cape Cod on Tuesday to tour affordable housing sites. With her are state Sen. Julian Cyr, left, and Rep. Hadley Luddy, right.
Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities
Juana Matias, center, secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, visited Cape Cod on Tuesday to tour affordable housing sites. With her are state Sen. Julian Cyr, left, and Rep. Hadley Luddy, right.

It's the local news roundup where we discuss stories making regional headlines this week.

Among the storis we will be talking about: the UMass Donahue Institute study finds a real estate transfer fee to fund affordable housing would not hurt real estate sales on the Islands; the state secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities visited Cape Cod to tour affordable housing sites; the first great white shark of the season has been detected off Martha's Vineyard; and The Nature Conservancy has chosen Monk's Park in Bourne for a "living shoreline" project. 

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd