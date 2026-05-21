A busy summer ahead for the arts on Cape Cod and the Islands

The summer season is ramping up with ample opportunities to engage with the arts, including live theater. We open the phones to arts organizations from around the region to hear what’s on their summer schedule. And we discuss some of the challenges facing live theater companies, including the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater that made the difficult decision to cancel the 2026 season and suspend operations. With us: Julie Wake, excutive director of Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and Christopher Ostrom, producing artistic director at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater.