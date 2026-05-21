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In This Place
The Point

A busy summer ahead for the arts on Cape Cod and the Islands

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
2025 Production of la Cage aux Folles at College Light Opera Company
Sam Terrell
2025 Production of la Cage aux Folles at College Light Opera Company

The summer season is ramping up with ample opportunities to engage with the arts, including live theater. We open the phones to arts organizations from around the region to hear what’s on their summer schedule. And we discuss some of the challenges facing live theater companies, including the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater that made the difficult decision to cancel the 2026 season and suspend operations. With us: Julie Wake, excutive director of Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and Christopher Ostrom, producing artistic director at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince