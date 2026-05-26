At any given time, approximately 70 children connected to the Southern Cape division of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families need foster care. If foster placements are not available locally, children are sent off-Cape, removing them from schools, doctors, therapists, and other community members they are familiar with. We discuss the process of becoming a foster parent and hear stories about the joys and challenges of fostering.

Our guests are Ali Geroche, executive director of Cape Cod Foster Closet and previous kinship foster parent, and Beverly Costa-Ciavola from the Cape Cod Neighborhood Support Coalition. Mindy Todd hosts.