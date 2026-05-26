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In This Place
The Point

Becoming a foster parent

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
Colleen Allard holds her foster son while looking at the playhouse in her backyard on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. It was made with materials salvaged by WasteNot. WasteNot co-owners Ann Jarosiewicza and Liz Prete helped find materials to be repurposed for various projects at Allard’s home. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Foster parents report that the experience is both challenging and rewarding.

At any given time, approximately 70 children connected to the Southern Cape division of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families need foster care. If foster placements are not available locally, children are sent off-Cape, removing them from schools, doctors, therapists, and other community members they are familiar with. We discuss the process of becoming a foster parent and hear stories about the joys and challenges of fostering.

Our guests are Ali Geroche, executive director of Cape Cod Foster Closet and previous kinship foster parent, and Beverly Costa-Ciavola from the Cape Cod Neighborhood Support Coalition. Mindy Todd hosts.

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The Point childrenfoster care
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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince