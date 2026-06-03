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In This Place
The Point

Support for Alzheimer’s caregivers

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT
Courtesy Alzheimer’s Family Support Center

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. The incidence of the disease is rising in line with the aging population. Also, 13 million people provide unpaid care for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center is designed to get individuals and caregivers the help and support they need.

We talk with Dr. Molly Perdue, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Beverly Donheiser, former caregiver to her husband Alan and current volunteer at Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, and Dr. Andrew Palmer, hand surgeon and one of the world’s experts on the wrist who was diagnosed with mild cognitive Impairment. Dr. Palmer now helps those diagnosed with MCI and Alzheimer’s disease and their care partners better understand the disease and how to deal with it.

For information about the GUIDE program, go to https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince