Support for Alzheimer’s caregivers

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. The incidence of the disease is rising in line with the aging population. Also, 13 million people provide unpaid care for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center is designed to get individuals and caregivers the help and support they need.

We talk with Dr. Molly Perdue, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Beverly Donheiser, former caregiver to her husband Alan and current volunteer at Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, and Dr. Andrew Palmer, hand surgeon and one of the world’s experts on the wrist who was diagnosed with mild cognitive Impairment. Dr. Palmer now helps those diagnosed with MCI and Alzheimer’s disease and their care partners better understand the disease and how to deal with it.

For information about the GUIDE program, go to https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide