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In This Place
The Point

Woods Hole scientists take part in NASA’s search for life beyond earth

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT
Emeline Vidal, top right, a postdoctoral scientist in Emil Ruff’s lab at MBL, sampling fracture fluids deep beneath the Gotthard massif in the Swiss Alps. With a team of colleagues from ETH Zürich and SDU Denmark, Vidal studies microbes that can thrive in these extremely energy-depleted environments. Together the researchers investigate whether the microbes can produce dark oxygen.
Zhe Wang, ETH Zürich
Emeline Vidal, top right, a postdoctoral scientist in Emil Ruff’s lab at MBL, sampling fracture fluids deep beneath the Gotthard massif in the Swiss Alps. With a team of colleagues from ETH Zürich and SDU Denmark, Vidal studies microbes that can thrive in these extremely energy-depleted environments. Together the researchers investigate whether the microbes can produce dark oxygen.

NASA’s Astrobiology Program investigates life in the universe on many levels: how it began, how it evolved here on Earth, and where it might exist elsewhere. 

Even as we search for the existence of life on other plantes, we continue to learn about life on our own planet. For example, it was just 50 years ago that researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution discovered life at the deepest parts of the ocean. This discovery revolutionized our understanding of how and where life could exist on Earth and even on other planets.

Given that discovery and the five decades of research since, it’s not surprising that NASA is turning to oceanographers and biologists to better understand conditions under which we might find life in other parts of the universe.

NASA’s Astrobiology Program solicited grant proposals from throughout the country. Of the four flagship research projects selected, two are being led by researchers here on Cape Cod: one from WHOI and one from MBL. We talk with Chris German, senior scientist in geology & geophysics at Woods Hole Oceanographic and Emil Ruff, microbial ecologist at the Ecosystems Center at Marine Biological Laboratory about their work.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince