This time on ourly monthly book show, we celebrate America’s 250thbirthday.

We discuss the people, events, and ideals that forged the nation. The books span nonfiction, historical fiction, biography, cookbooks, and anthologies.

Our guests:

Autumn Hassett, executive director of the Cotuit Library

Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian of Falmouth Public Library

Book recommendations from Jill Erickson:

1776: A Musical Play by Peter Stone & Sherman Edwards

1776: the adventure of the American Revolution Told With Pictures by Irving Werstein

Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

Johnny Tremain by Esther Forbes

1776 by David McCullough

Wicked Pissed: New England’s Most Famous Feuds by Ted Reinstein

The Top 500 Poems edited by William Harmon (“Paul Revere’s Ride" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and “Concord Hymn” by Ralph Waldo Emerson)

My Dearest Friend: Letters of Abigail and John Adams edited by Margaret A. Horgan

The Ride: Paul Revere and the Night That Saved America by Kostya Kennedy

Book recommendations from Autumn Hassett coming soon.