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In This Place
The Point

Monthly book show

By Mindy Todd
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT
Our book show theme this month is America's 250th birthday.
E. Partan
Our book show theme this month is America's 250th birthday.

This month, we celebrate America’s 250th birthday as our theme.

This time on ourly monthly book show, we celebrate America’s 250thbirthday.

We discuss the people, events, and ideals that forged the nation. The books span nonfiction, historical fiction, biography, cookbooks, and anthologies.

Our guests:

Autumn Hassett, executive director of the Cotuit Library
Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian of Falmouth Public Library

Book recommendations from Jill Erickson:
1776: A Musical Play by Peter Stone & Sherman Edwards
1776: the adventure of the American Revolution Told With Pictures by Irving Werstein
Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow
Johnny Tremain by Esther Forbes
1776 by David McCullough
Wicked Pissed: New England’s Most Famous Feuds by Ted Reinstein
The Top 500 Poems edited by William Harmon (“Paul Revere’s Ride" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and “Concord Hymn” by Ralph Waldo Emerson)
My Dearest Friend: Letters of Abigail and John Adams edited by Margaret A. Horgan
The Ride: Paul Revere and the Night That Saved America by Kostya Kennedy

Book recommendations from Autumn Hassett coming soon.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd