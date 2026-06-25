Making memories this summer on Cape Cod & the Islands

There’s a lot to do on the Cape and Islands, especially in the summer months. Even if you’ve lived here for years or been coming here for decades, there are probably museums, events, and organizations you may not know of, at least not yet. Today we talk with Jim Bowen, author of Cape Cod and the Islands Family Fun Guide about his top picks. We also hear from leaders of local organizations about their offerings and take calls from listeners about their favorite things to do.