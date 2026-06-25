© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Making memories this summer on Cape Cod & the Islands

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Jim Bowen's new book.
Jim Bowen's new book.

There’s a lot to do on the Cape and Islands, especially in the summer months. Even if you’ve lived here for years or been coming here for decades, there are probably museums, events, and organizations you may not know of, at least not yet. Today we talk with Jim Bowen, author of Cape Cod and the Islands Family Fun Guide about his top picks. We also hear from leaders of local organizations about their offerings and take calls from listeners about their favorite things to do.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince