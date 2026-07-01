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In This Place
The Point

Launch of a new statewide program: In Common

By Mindy Todd
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Jeremy Siegel hosts the new statewide program each Saturday starting July 4.

We talk with Jeremy Siegel, host of In Common, the new weekend program that brings stories from across the Commonwealth to our airwaves. The show premiers on Saturday July 4th and airs every Saturday at 2:00 PM on CAI.

From biotech to colonial history, from wooded forests to college campuses, from the Berkshire Mountains to Cape Cod Bay, one radio show brings the entire Commonwealth together. In Common is the weekly news show produced by three public radio stations that span the state, NEPM, CAI and GBH News. Host Jeremy Siegel dives into issues that affect all of Massachusetts, and tells stories that reflect life in every corner of the commonwealth.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd