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In This Place
The Point

E-moto and bicycle safety

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published July 2, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT
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Biking has long been a summer pastime on the Cape and Islands, and we have amazing bike paths throughout the region. Cycling has changed from the days of ten-speeds and beach cruisers with the explosion of e-bikes, and other motorized two-wheeled vehicles.

People are now using these “e-moto” vehicles for transportation as well as recreation, and we’re seeing more of them on local roadways. Electric vehicles can be a great alternative to cars, helping to reduce traffic, air pollution, and carbon emissions. But when they’re not ridden safely, they pose a risk, especially for young and inexperienced riders.

 Joining us to talk about safe operation of electric two-wheeled vehicles: 

Galen Mook, executive director of the Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition
Aram Goshgarian, lieutenant with the Harwich Police Department
Katherine Jansen, chair of Falmouth’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince