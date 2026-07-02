E-moto and bicycle safety

Biking has long been a summer pastime on the Cape and Islands, and we have amazing bike paths throughout the region. Cycling has changed from the days of ten-speeds and beach cruisers with the explosion of e-bikes, and other motorized two-wheeled vehicles.

People are now using these “e-moto” vehicles for transportation as well as recreation, and we’re seeing more of them on local roadways. Electric vehicles can be a great alternative to cars, helping to reduce traffic, air pollution, and carbon emissions. But when they’re not ridden safely, they pose a risk, especially for young and inexperienced riders.

Joining us to talk about safe operation of electric two-wheeled vehicles:

Galen Mook, executive director of the Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition

Aram Goshgarian, lieutenant with the Harwich Police Department

Katherine Jansen, chair of Falmouth’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee