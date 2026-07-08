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The Point

Despite the rain, Cape & Islands remain in drought

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published July 8, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
The Cape & Islands are in a second year of drought.
Michael Patterson
/
Wikicommons
The Cape & Islands are in a second year of drought.

The Cape and Islands are in a second year of drought. Despite the signficant rain we received this week, currently the area is classified as in "significant" drought. We discuss the weather and climate patterns contributing to the lack of rainfall and what a prolonged drought means for wildfire risk. We also discuss water conservation and steps towns are taking to maintain adequate water pressure for residents.

Joining us:

Kelly Collopy, communications manager for Barnstable Department of Public Works
John Burke, fire chief for the Town of Sandwich, Mass.
Chris Gloninger, meteorologist and senior scientist at the Woods Hole Group

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince