Despite the rain, Cape & Islands remain in drought

The Cape and Islands are in a second year of drought. Despite the signficant rain we received this week, currently the area is classified as in "significant" drought. We discuss the weather and climate patterns contributing to the lack of rainfall and what a prolonged drought means for wildfire risk. We also discuss water conservation and steps towns are taking to maintain adequate water pressure for residents.

Joining us:

Kelly Collopy, communications manager for Barnstable Department of Public Works

John Burke, fire chief for the Town of Sandwich, Mass.

Chris Gloninger, meteorologist and senior scientist at the Woods Hole Group