© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Bird news for July

By Amy Vince
Published July 14, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
A crested caracara.
Manjith Kainickara
/
Flikr
A crested caracara.

It’s our monthly Bird News show onThe Point. Mark Faherty, science coordinator at Mass Audubon Cape Cod, joins host Amy Vince to talk birds and the natural world. We discuss the sighting of a caracara at Race Point and around Provincetown. This species is rarely seen north of Florida. There’s also a bridled tern that’s making friends with dogs and people around Scituate.

We discuss species that you may not have realized were predators: red squirrels and shrews; and we hear one listener’s story of a snake called a black racer climbing a trellis to raid a robin’s nest.

The Point
Stay Connected
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince