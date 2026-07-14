Bird news for July

It’s our monthly Bird News show onThe Point. Mark Faherty, science coordinator at Mass Audubon Cape Cod, joins host Amy Vince to talk birds and the natural world. We discuss the sighting of a caracara at Race Point and around Provincetown. This species is rarely seen north of Florida. There’s also a bridled tern that’s making friends with dogs and people around Scituate.

We discuss species that you may not have realized were predators: red squirrels and shrews; and we hear one listener’s story of a snake called a black racer climbing a trellis to raid a robin’s nest.