BioBlitz: Martha’s Vineyard vs. Nantucket

This summer, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are going head-to-head. It’s not football or a debate about which is best as a summer destination. This friendly competition is a BioBlitz. At stake are bragging rights for most observations and species entered into iNaturalist from either island during the time frame of the two-week event.

We talk with Sarah Bois, director of research and conservation at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation, and Matt Pelikan, director of the Atlas of Life at BioDiversity Works on Martha’s Vineyard about the BioBlitz, and how you can participate!