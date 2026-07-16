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The Point

BioBlitz: Martha’s Vineyard vs. Nantucket

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
Monarch Butterfly
Peter Miller
Monarch Butterfly

This summer, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are going head-to-head. It’s not football or a debate about which is best as a summer destination. This friendly competition is a BioBlitz. At stake are bragging rights for most observations and species entered into iNaturalist from either island during the time frame of the two-week event.

We talk with Sarah Bois, director of research and conservation at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation, and Matt Pelikan, director of the Atlas of Life at BioDiversity Works on Martha’s Vineyard about the BioBlitz, and how you can participate!

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince