Betty Morningstar is a career clinical social worker. Her new book is a collection of personal essays that highlight the wisdom of a child as it informs adult lifestyle decisions, family relations, vocational choice, and religious and spiritual affiliation. Mindy Todd talks with Morningstar about her childhood, her personal and career path, and how reflecting on our past can help us understand our present-day selves. Morningstar’s book is titled I Didn't Know That I Didn't Know You: A Late Coming of Age Story.

Betty Morningstar will be giving a presentation at the Falmouth Public Library on August 25 at 3:30 pm.