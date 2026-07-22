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In This Place
The Point

A late coming of age story

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
Author Betty Morningstar
Jessica Vultaggio
Author Betty Morningstar

Betty Morningstar is a career clinical social worker. Her new book is a collection of personal essays that highlight the wisdom of a child as it informs adult lifestyle decisions, family relations, vocational choice, and religious and spiritual affiliation. Mindy Todd talks with Morningstar about her childhood, her personal and career path, and how reflecting on our past can help us understand our present-day selves. Morningstar’s book is titled I Didn't Know That I Didn't Know You: A Late Coming of Age Story.
Betty Morningstar will be giving a presentation at the Falmouth Public Library on August 25 at 3:30 pm.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince