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The Point

The 21st Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival

By Mindy Todd
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
In Cinque Terre, on Italy’s northern Riviera, fewer than 3,000 locals endure more than four million tourists each summer. Across one chaotic season, six very different lives play out in parallel, revealing a sharply funny and surprisingly tender story of paradise under pressure in the age of social media driven tourism.
Courtesy MV International Film Festival
In Cinque Terre, on Italy’s northern Riviera, fewer than 3,000 locals endure more than four million tourists each summer. Across one chaotic season, six very different lives play out in parallel, revealing a sharply funny and surprisingly tender story of paradise under pressure in the age of social media driven tourism.

We talk about this year’s Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival with Richard Paradise, founder and director; and Tim Miller, film critic, writer for Cape Cod Wave Magazine, and co-president of the Boston Film Critics Society. The festival runs September 8 to 13 at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center.

“Join us to celebrate the festival’s 21st year of bringing you the best in world cinema,” the organizers write. “You can see some of the world’s best narrative and short films and experience the power of film through creative storytelling, fascinating characters, and riveting imagery. We’ve sought out gems from the Middle East, Africa, and other regions often overlooked on American screens.”

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd