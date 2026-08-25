The 21st Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival

We talk about this year’s Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival with Richard Paradise, founder and director; and Tim Miller, film critic, writer for Cape Cod Wave Magazine, and co-president of the Boston Film Critics Society. The festival runs September 8 to 13 at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center.

“Join us to celebrate the festival’s 21st year of bringing you the best in world cinema,” the organizers write. “You can see some of the world’s best narrative and short films and experience the power of film through creative storytelling, fascinating characters, and riveting imagery. We’ve sought out gems from the Middle East, Africa, and other regions often overlooked on American screens.”