Women take center stage at concert celebrating local milestones

We Can and the Cotuit Center for the Arts are joining forces for Women Rock the Tent, a concert celebrating two milestones: We Can’s 25th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the Cotuit Center for the Arts. Our guests are David Kuehn, executive director of the Cotuit Center for the Arts, and Lisa Guyon, executive director of We Can.

The organizers write, "This milestone concert, Women Rock, brings the best of one of the most beloved productions in the Center’s history to the Melody Tent stage. Conceived and produced by Michael Dunford and featuring an all-local lineup of powerhouse talent, Women Rock is a celebration of strength, creativity, and community—everything Cotuit Center for the Arts and WE CAN stand for. This night is more than a concert; it’s a tribute to the spirit of Cape Cod."

The concert features rock from the early pioneers to today's superstars, featuring the music of Janis Joplin, Heart, Joan Jett, Blondie, Pat Benatar, Taylor Swift, Adele, and others.

