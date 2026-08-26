It’s our monthly book show and the theme is school. Kids are heading back into the classroom, so we turn to our book experts Jill Erickson and Autumn Hassett to talk about books with students, schools, and teachers in their pages.

Joining us: Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Autumn Hassett, executive director at the Cotuit Library.

Mindy Todd’s selections:

Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling

Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

I Funny by James Patterson

Little School Bus by Carol Roth

Autumn Hassett’s selections:

Wonder by R.J. Palacio

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier

Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books by Azar Nafisi

Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld

Class Mom by Laurie Gelman

School’s First Day of School by Adam Rex

The Freedom Writers Diary by Erin Gruwell and the Freedom Writers

Lunch Lady and the League of Librarians by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Jill Erickson’s selections:

Spring in the Classroom in New and Selected Poems by Mary Oliver

Letters of E.B. White by E.B. White

Up the Down Staircase by Bel Kaufman

Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Spark

Pilgrimage One by Dorothy Richardson

Wonder Year: A guide to long-term family travel and world schooling by Julie Frieder, Angela Heisten, and Annika Paradise

Emily Dickinson is Dead by Jane Langton

Cat Among the Pigeons by Agatha Christie