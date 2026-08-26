Monthly book show
It’s our monthly book show and the theme is school. Kids are heading back into the classroom, so we turn to our book experts Jill Erickson and Autumn Hassett to talk about books with students, schools, and teachers in their pages.
Joining us: Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Autumn Hassett, executive director at the Cotuit Library.
Mindy Todd’s selections:
Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling
Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney
I Funny by James Patterson
Little School Bus by Carol Roth
Autumn Hassett’s selections:
Wonder by R.J. Palacio
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier
Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books by Azar Nafisi
Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld
Class Mom by Laurie Gelman
School’s First Day of School by Adam Rex
The Freedom Writers Diary by Erin Gruwell and the Freedom Writers
Lunch Lady and the League of Librarians by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Jill Erickson’s selections:
Spring in the Classroom in New and Selected Poems by Mary Oliver
Letters of E.B. White by E.B. White
Up the Down Staircase by Bel Kaufman
Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Spark
Pilgrimage One by Dorothy Richardson
Wonder Year: A guide to long-term family travel and world schooling by Julie Frieder, Angela Heisten, and Annika Paradise
Emily Dickinson is Dead by Jane Langton
Cat Among the Pigeons by Agatha Christie