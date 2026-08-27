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The Point

A story of sharks, survival, and courage

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Courtesy Michael Tougias

Today on The Point, we hear the terrifying true story of a fight for survival in shark-infested waters.

Michael Tougias talks about his new book In Deep Water: A True Story of Sharks, Survival, and Courage.

Three friends are fishing when their boat, tied to an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, begins taking on water and sinks. They only have enough time to grab a few life jackets and two coolers before being swept away by intense ocean currents. The friends spend 28 hours in a struggle for their lives 25 miles from land.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince