A story of sharks, survival, and courage

Today on The Point, we hear the terrifying true story of a fight for survival in shark-infested waters.

Michael Tougias talks about his new book In Deep Water: A True Story of Sharks, Survival, and Courage.

Three friends are fishing when their boat, tied to an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, begins taking on water and sinks. They only have enough time to grab a few life jackets and two coolers before being swept away by intense ocean currents. The friends spend 28 hours in a struggle for their lives 25 miles from land.