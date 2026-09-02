How uncertainty can be good for us

Uncertainty: it can be unsettling, but it is now seen by scientists as “good stress.”

We talk about how to practice skillful uncertainty in an era of epidemic unknowns and why some of AI’s top leaders are trying to design models that are unsure of their aims.

We are joined by Maggie Jackson, author of the 2023 book Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure. The book is updated and now out in paperback.

The Yellow House Bookstore in Tiverton, Rhode Island, is hosting a launch party for the book on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Free and Open to all.