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In This Place
The Point

How uncertainty can be good for us

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
The book is updated and now out in paperback.
The book is updated and now out in paperback.

Uncertainty: it can be unsettling, but it is now seen by scientists as “good stress.”

We talk about how to practice skillful uncertainty in an era of epidemic unknowns and why some of AI’s top leaders are trying to design models that are unsure of their aims.

We are joined by Maggie Jackson, author of the 2023 book Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure. The book is updated and now out in paperback.

The Yellow House Bookstore in Tiverton, Rhode Island, is hosting a  launch party for the book on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Free and Open to all.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince