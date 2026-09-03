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In This Place
The Point

Exploring Martha's Vineyard history with Tom Dresser

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:10 AM EDT
The Aquinnah Cliffs, Martha's Vineyard
Alex Wilcox Cheek
/
Wikicommons
The Aquinnah Cliffs, Martha's Vineyard

Today on The Point, we talk with Martha’s Vineyard historian and author Tom Dresser about two of his most recent books.

Historic Storms of Martha’s Vineyard chronicles the most intense weather events to strike the island over the span of nearly four centuries. The book explores how powerful tempests shaped the island's landscape and forged the resilient spirit of its community.

Vineyard Vanguards: Historic Trailblazers & Their Legacies is a biographical history book that explores the diverse individuals who shaped the unique community and culture of Martha's Vineyard. The book compiles the lives and legacies of roughly 45 prominent Vineyarders—spanning Native Americans, immigrants, sea captains, and everyday locals.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince