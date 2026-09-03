Exploring Martha's Vineyard history with Tom Dresser

Today on The Point, we talk with Martha’s Vineyard historian and author Tom Dresser about two of his most recent books.

Historic Storms of Martha’s Vineyard chronicles the most intense weather events to strike the island over the span of nearly four centuries. The book explores how powerful tempests shaped the island's landscape and forged the resilient spirit of its community.

Vineyard Vanguards: Historic Trailblazers & Their Legacies is a biographical history book that explores the diverse individuals who shaped the unique community and culture of Martha's Vineyard. The book compiles the lives and legacies of roughly 45 prominent Vineyarders—spanning Native Americans, immigrants, sea captains, and everyday locals.