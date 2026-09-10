Two planes are off the radar

September 11th changed the world forever; but in particular, it changed airports. In this special episode of The Big Dig, we go inside the world of Logan Airport – the place where the 9/11 attacks began – to tell the story of how that day unfolded, and how it transformed everything from security screening and terminal design, to restaurants, lounges, and luxury boutiques.

Producers: Nick Andersen and Ian Coss / Editor: Azita Ghahramani

Managing Producer: Isabel Hibbard

Executive Producer: Devin Maverick Robins