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In This Place
The Point

Two planes are off the radar

Published September 10, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT

September 11th changed the world forever; but in particular, it changed airports. In this special episode of The Big Dig, we go inside the world of Logan Airport – the place where the 9/11 attacks began – to tell the story of how that day unfolded, and how it transformed everything from security screening and terminal design, to restaurants, lounges, and luxury boutiques.

Producers: Nick Andersen and Ian Coss / Editor: Azita Ghahramani
Managing Producer: Isabel Hibbard
Executive Producer: Devin Maverick Robins

The Point
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