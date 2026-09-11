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The Point

The local news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT
Rescuers aid 18-foot minke whale entangled in rope off Eastham on Sept. 8.
Center for Coastal Studies
Rescuers aid 18-foot minke whale entangled in rope off Eastham on Sept. 8.

Today on The Point, it’s the local news roundup, where we talk about stories making regional headlines.

Among the stories we will be talking about: with the Flock opposition intensifying, some communities ditch their cameras, while others don't; a lawsuit is filed against a local school district alleging school leaders failed to protect a student from months of racial bullying; and Buzzard’s Bay may look a little pink on Saturday as a dye study looks to see how wastewater discharge could affect shellfish and public health.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd