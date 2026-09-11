Today on The Point, it’s the local news roundup, where we talk about stories making regional headlines.

Among the stories we will be talking about: with the Flock opposition intensifying, some communities ditch their cameras, while others don't; a lawsuit is filed against a local school district alleging school leaders failed to protect a student from months of racial bullying; and Buzzard’s Bay may look a little pink on Saturday as a dye study looks to see how wastewater discharge could affect shellfish and public health.