The news roundup

Today on The Point, it’s our weekly news roundup, where we discuss the top local stories of the week with our region’s leading journalists.

Among the stories we will be talking about: Nantucket joins the list of towns voting to take down their flock cameras; Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova settle their lawsuit; the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station loses an appeal in its bid to release radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay; and the last of the 2025 cold-stunned sea turtles are being released as crews get ready for the next round of strandings.