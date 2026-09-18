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In This Place
The Point

The news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT
A turtle about to enter a hyperbaric oxygen chamber
New England Aquarium
The Kemp's ridley turtle caretakers named Young Frankenstein, about to undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Today on The Point, it’s our weekly news roundup, where we discuss the top local stories of the week with our region’s leading journalists.

Among the stories we will be talking about: Nantucket joins the list of towns voting to take down their flock cameras; Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova settle their lawsuit; the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station loses an appeal in its bid to release radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay; and the last of the 2025 cold-stunned sea turtles are being released as crews get ready for the next round of strandings.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd