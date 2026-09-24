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In This Place
The Point

The past, present, and future of water quality protections

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
September sunset across Buzzards Bay
S Junker
September sunset across Buzzards Bay

Have you heard the phrase “the solution to Pollution is dilution?”

It became popular in the mid-20th century as industrialization accelerated.

We assumed vast bodies of water or the atmosphere could absorb or weaken waste products so much that they would cause no harm. By the late 1960’s and 70’s it was clear that our air, water, and soil were not impervious to waste and pollution, and the modern environmental movement was born.

Around the Cape and Islands, water quality issues became noticeable in the late 70’s and 1980’s. The cause?  Excess nitrogen from septic systems and, in New Bedford Harbor, industrial pollution.

Today we discuss how our approach to protecting water quality has evolved over the past 50 years, and what steps we’ll need to take in the future as we balance the needs of housing and development with a healthy ecosystem.

Joining us:
Mark Rassmussen President of the Buzzard’s Bay Coalition
Zenas Crocker with Barnstable Clean Water Coalition
Mark Robinson, Executive Director at the Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts

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The Point environmentClean water
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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince