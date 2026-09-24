The past, present, and future of water quality protections

Have you heard the phrase “the solution to Pollution is dilution?”

It became popular in the mid-20th century as industrialization accelerated.

We assumed vast bodies of water or the atmosphere could absorb or weaken waste products so much that they would cause no harm. By the late 1960’s and 70’s it was clear that our air, water, and soil were not impervious to waste and pollution, and the modern environmental movement was born.

Around the Cape and Islands, water quality issues became noticeable in the late 70’s and 1980’s. The cause? Excess nitrogen from septic systems and, in New Bedford Harbor, industrial pollution.

Today we discuss how our approach to protecting water quality has evolved over the past 50 years, and what steps we’ll need to take in the future as we balance the needs of housing and development with a healthy ecosystem.

Joining us:

Mark Rassmussen President of the Buzzard’s Bay Coalition

Zenas Crocker with Barnstable Clean Water Coalition

Mark Robinson, Executive Director at the Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts

