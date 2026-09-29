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In This Place
The Point

A community for Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
Alzheimer’s Family Support Center storefront at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis
1 of 3  — first image ALZ.jpeg
Alzheimer’s Family Support Center storefront at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis
Amy Vince
Participants at Alzheimer’s Family Support Center in the movement and music program
2 of 3  — second image - ALZ.jpeg
Participants at Alzheimer’s Family Support Center in the movement and music program
Amy Vince
From left: Molly Perdue, executive director of the center; Mindy Todd, host of The Point; and Melanie Braverman, cultural director at the center. Perdue and Braverman are co-founders of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center.
3 of 3  — third image - ALZ.jpeg
From left: Molly Perdue, executive director of the center; Mindy Todd, host of The Point; and Melanie Braverman, cultural director at the center. Perdue and Braverman are co-founders of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center.
Amy Vince

Research shows having purpose, community, and connection with others supports wellness. We take The Point on the road to the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center at the Cape Cod Mall where their social engagement, movement, and volunteer work programs provide community and connection for those with memory loss.

Joining us are co-founders Molly Perdue and Melanie Braverman.

We also talk with artists Sue Beardsley and Dawna Hammers who offer creative strategies to support caregivers and families with memory loss.

You can find their program “Creative ways of Coping with Dementia and Alzheimer’s” at these locations:

  • Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Falmouth on Sept 30th at 6:30 PM
  • West Tisbury Library on October 2nd 1:00 to 2:00 PM
  • Rotary Club of Falmouth at Museums on the Green October 6th at 5:30 PM
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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince