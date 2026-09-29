A community for Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers

Research shows having purpose, community, and connection with others supports wellness. We take The Point on the road to the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center at the Cape Cod Mall where their social engagement, movement, and volunteer work programs provide community and connection for those with memory loss.

Joining us are co-founders Molly Perdue and Melanie Braverman.

We also talk with artists Sue Beardsley and Dawna Hammers who offer creative strategies to support caregivers and families with memory loss.

You can find their program “Creative ways of Coping with Dementia and Alzheimer’s” at these locations:

