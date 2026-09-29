A community for Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers
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Alzheimer’s Family Support Center storefront at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis
Amy Vince
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Participants at Alzheimer’s Family Support Center in the movement and music program
Amy Vince
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From left: Molly Perdue, executive director of the center; Mindy Todd, host of The Point; and Melanie Braverman, cultural director at the center. Perdue and Braverman are co-founders of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center.
Amy Vince
Research shows having purpose, community, and connection with others supports wellness. We take The Point on the road to the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center at the Cape Cod Mall where their social engagement, movement, and volunteer work programs provide community and connection for those with memory loss.
Joining us are co-founders Molly Perdue and Melanie Braverman.
We also talk with artists Sue Beardsley and Dawna Hammers who offer creative strategies to support caregivers and families with memory loss.
You can find their program “Creative ways of Coping with Dementia and Alzheimer’s” at these locations:
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Falmouth on Sept 30th at 6:30 PM
- West Tisbury Library on October 2nd 1:00 to 2:00 PM
- Rotary Club of Falmouth at Museums on the Green October 6th at 5:30 PM