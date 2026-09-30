Monthly book show
It’s our monthly book show and the theme is “turning over a new leaf.”
From crafts you can do with beautiful leaves, to habits that transform a life, we talk about books on transformation and change.
Joining us: Autumn Hassett, executive director of the CLAMS library network, and Kellie Porter, director at the Woods Hole Library.
Suggested by our listeners:
Our Noble Selves by Kate Atkinson
A Walk in the Woods (2015), American biographical comedy-drama film starring Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, and Emma Thompson. Based on the 1998 book by Bill Bryson.
Recommended by Autumn Hassett:
The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and Oge Mora
French Omelettes: Your New House Meal by Marc J. Sievers
The Year of Knots by Wendy Chein
Autumn across America by Seymour Simon
A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson
The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottleib
A man called Ove by Fredrick Backman
How to Love the World edited by James Crews
Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes
Educated by Tara Westover
Recommended by Kellie Porter:
For Everyone by Jason Reynolds
Look What I Did with a Leaf by Morteza E. Sohi
A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
Atomic Habits by James Clear
The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad
How to Read a Book by Monica Wood
The Moth Presents: All These Wonders edited by Catherine Burns
The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson
Ladies Drawing Night by Julia Rothman, Leah Goren, and Rachael Cole
Life after Life by Kate Atkinson