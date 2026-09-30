Elsa Partan Turning over a new leaf

It’s our monthly book show and the theme is “turning over a new leaf.”

From crafts you can do with beautiful leaves, to habits that transform a life, we talk about books on transformation and change.

Joining us: Autumn Hassett, executive director of the CLAMS library network, and Kellie Porter, director at the Woods Hole Library.

Suggested by our listeners:

Our Noble Selves by Kate Atkinson

A Walk in the Woods (2015), American biographical comedy-drama film starring Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, and Emma Thompson. Based on the 1998 book by Bill Bryson.

Recommended by Autumn Hassett:

The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and Oge Mora

French Omelettes: Your New House Meal by Marc J. Sievers

The Year of Knots by Wendy Chein

Autumn across America by Seymour Simon

A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson

The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottleib

A man called Ove by Fredrick Backman

How to Love the World edited by James Crews

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

Educated by Tara Westover

Recommended by Kellie Porter:

For Everyone by Jason Reynolds

Look What I Did with a Leaf by Morteza E. Sohi

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Atomic Habits by James Clear

The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad

How to Read a Book by Monica Wood

The Moth Presents: All These Wonders edited by Catherine Burns

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson

Ladies Drawing Night by Julia Rothman, Leah Goren, and Rachael Cole

Life after Life by Kate Atkinson