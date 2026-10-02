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The Point

Local news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:11 AM EDT
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell released a long-anticipated report today documenting decades of sexual abuse within the Catholic dioceses in Fall River, Springfield and Worcester.
Damian Dovarganes
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell released a long-anticipated report on Sept. 30 documenting decades of sexual abuse within the Catholic dioceses in Fall River, Springfield, and Worcester.

It's the news roundup where we discuss the regional stories making headlines this week.

Among the stories we will be talking about:

· The Massachusetts Attorney General's office found that clergy in the Catholic dioceses of Fall River, Worcester, and Springfield abused nearly a thousand children since the 1950s. According to the new report, about half of the victims say they were abused in the Fall River Diocese.

 

· We reached a major milestone in the Cape Cod canal bridges replacement project.

 

· Last weekend’s nor’easter uncovered a piece of Nantucket history.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd