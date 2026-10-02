Local news roundup

It's the news roundup where we discuss the regional stories making headlines this week.

Among the stories we will be talking about:

· The Massachusetts Attorney General's office found that clergy in the Catholic dioceses of Fall River, Worcester, and Springfield abused nearly a thousand children since the 1950s. According to the new report, about half of the victims say they were abused in the Fall River Diocese.

· We reached a major milestone in the Cape Cod canal bridges replacement project.

· Last weekend’s nor’easter uncovered a piece of Nantucket history.