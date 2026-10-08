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The Point

Chris Lambton, candidate in the First Barnstable District

By Mindy Todd
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:11 PM EDT
Democratic candidate running for state representative in the 1st Barnstable District, Chris Lambton, speaks with Mindy Todd on The Point on October 8, 2026.
Elsa Partan
Democratic candidate running for state representative in the 1st Barnstable District, Chris Lambton, speaks with Mindy Todd on The Point on October 8, 2026.

Today on The Point, we sit down with Chris Lambton, the Democratic candidate running for state representative in the 1st Barnstable District.

We’ll talk about everything from affordability and housing to water quality and infrastructure.
Find out where he stands on the issues and why he wants the job.

Independent candidate Joe Glynn was also invited to speak on program but declined for personal reasons.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Chris Flanagan, who is not running for re-election. The election for this seat will be held on November 3, 2026.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd