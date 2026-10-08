Chris Lambton, candidate in the First Barnstable District

Today on The Point, we sit down with Chris Lambton, the Democratic candidate running for state representative in the 1st Barnstable District.

We’ll talk about everything from affordability and housing to water quality and infrastructure.

Find out where he stands on the issues and why he wants the job.

Independent candidate Joe Glynn was also invited to speak on program but declined for personal reasons.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Chris Flanagan, who is not running for re-election. The election for this seat will be held on November 3, 2026.