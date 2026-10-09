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In This Place
The Point

The local news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:31 PM EDT
A hand pointing to the camera lens of a scientific imaging system
Amy Kolb Noyes
/
CAI
Houshuo Jiang points to the camera lens that captures 2,000 frames per second of microscopic activity within the small, clear tank in front of the lens.

Today on The Point, it’s our local news roundup where we talk about the stories making this week’s regional headlines.

Among the stories we’ll be talking about: a committee of scientists visit Joint Base Cape Cod to learn more about a proposed machine gun range; a planned center in Aquinnah to help Indigenous domestic violence victims receives a $3 million donation; and a WHOI scientist studying microscopic plankton invented a new type of microscope to observe his subjects.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd