The local news roundup
Today on The Point, it’s our local news roundup where we talk about the stories making this week’s regional headlines.
Among the stories we’ll be talking about: a committee of scientists visit Joint Base Cape Cod to learn more about a proposed machine gun range; a planned center in Aquinnah to help Indigenous domestic violence victims receives a $3 million donation; and a WHOI scientist studying microscopic plankton invented a new type of microscope to observe his subjects.