© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Putting college in reach for more students

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published October 14, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
The 2026 commencement ceremony at Cape Cod Community College
Cape Cod Community College
The 2026 commencement ceremony at Cape Cod Community College

Massachusetts offers free tuition and fees at community colleges for students, regardless of income. Students may also qualify for a book and supplies allowance or an additional allowance to help with the cost of attending college. 

These policies have driven an increase in enrollment at the state’s community colleges. According to the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, this initiative has been particularly impactful for low-income students and first-generation college students.

However, barriers to community college enrollment and graduation remain. Today we discuss barriers to college and how the Cape-based non-profit Advocates for a Community College Education can support students through the journey.

Joining us:
Dan Hamilton, ACCE board member and mentor.
Linda Louis, ACCE mentor and statistician.
Keala McCarthy, student in her final semester at Cape Cod Community College completing an associate’s degree in criminal justice, transferring to Salem State with a goal of obtaining a master’s degree in criminal investigation.

Tags
The Point education
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince