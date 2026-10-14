Putting college in reach for more students

Massachusetts offers free tuition and fees at community colleges for students, regardless of income. Students may also qualify for a book and supplies allowance or an additional allowance to help with the cost of attending college.

These policies have driven an increase in enrollment at the state’s community colleges. According to the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, this initiative has been particularly impactful for low-income students and first-generation college students.

However, barriers to community college enrollment and graduation remain. Today we discuss barriers to college and how the Cape-based non-profit Advocates for a Community College Education can support students through the journey.

Joining us:

Dan Hamilton, ACCE board member and mentor.

Linda Louis, ACCE mentor and statistician.

Keala McCarthy, student in her final semester at Cape Cod Community College completing an associate’s degree in criminal justice, transferring to Salem State with a goal of obtaining a master’s degree in criminal investigation.