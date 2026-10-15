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In This Place
The Point

Alpha-gal syndrome

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
Alpha-gal syndrome has become increasingly common on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in recent years.
Partan
Alpha-gal syndrome has become increasingly common on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in recent years.

In March of this year the Massachusetts Department of Public Health designated alpha-gal syndrome a “reportable condition.” The syndrome presents as an allergy to red meat and dairy products following a bite from lone star ticks.

The good news is that this designation will begin data collection and hopefully help public health and medical providers respond to patients and treat the syndrome.

But the designation of alpha-gal as a reportable condition underscores how serious, and prevalent, this syndrome has become in our region.

Today we discuss what we’re learning about the diagnosis and treatment of alpha-gal, including why some people develop the syndrome after a tick bite while others do not.

Joining us:  

Lea Hamner, epidemiologist with Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program and part of the Dukes County & Nantucket Inter-Island Public Health Collaborative
Stephanie Barth, epidemiologist at VNA Public Health and Wellness
Patrick Roden-Reynolds, public health biologist at Dukes County & Nantucket Inter-Island Public Health Collaborative

More resources:

Information clearinghouse on alpha-gal syndrome: https://alphagalinformation.org/
Food app that helps people avoid allergens: https://foodisgood.com/
Crowd-sourced tick survey: https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/tickspotters/
For information about the Martha's Vineyard study of alpha-gal syndrome, call the hospital at 508-693-0410.
 

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince