In March of this year the Massachusetts Department of Public Health designated alpha-gal syndrome a “reportable condition.” The syndrome presents as an allergy to red meat and dairy products following a bite from lone star ticks.

The good news is that this designation will begin data collection and hopefully help public health and medical providers respond to patients and treat the syndrome.

But the designation of alpha-gal as a reportable condition underscores how serious, and prevalent, this syndrome has become in our region.

Today we discuss what we’re learning about the diagnosis and treatment of alpha-gal, including why some people develop the syndrome after a tick bite while others do not.

Joining us:

Lea Hamner, epidemiologist with Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program and part of the Dukes County & Nantucket Inter-Island Public Health Collaborative

Stephanie Barth, epidemiologist at VNA Public Health and Wellness

Patrick Roden-Reynolds, public health biologist at Dukes County & Nantucket Inter-Island Public Health Collaborative

More resources:

Information clearinghouse on alpha-gal syndrome: https://alphagalinformation.org/

Food app that helps people avoid allergens: https://foodisgood.com/

Crowd-sourced tick survey: https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/tickspotters/

For information about the Martha's Vineyard study of alpha-gal syndrome, call the hospital at 508-693-0410.

