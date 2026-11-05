Young people in local politics

Today on The Point, we’re talking about young people who are engaging in local politics – from running for elected office to working on local campaigns.

Our region has a track record of young people getting involved in government. Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr was first elected to the State Senate in 2016 at age 30. Dylan Fernandes was first elected to state legislature at age 27, also in 2016.

We discuss the issues driving young peoples’ engagement and some of the challenges of running for and holding elected office.

E. Partan Dan Gessen, age 26, speaking to supporters on election night at the Seacrest Hotel in Falmouth. Gessen was elected to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners on November 3, 2026. He is one of several young people who have run for local office in recent years.

Our guests today:

Greg Martino, co-owner of Cottage City Oysters on Martha’s Vineyard. At age 40 he ran for a seat on Vineyard Haven Selectboard in the spring of 2026. He lost the race but continues to be interested in local government.

Thomas W. Moakley, elected in 2024 at age 29 to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing a district containing Dukes County, Nantucket County, and part of Barnstable County.

Jack Richardson, elected on November 3, 2026, to the Third Barnstable District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives at 23 years old.