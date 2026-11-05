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In This Place
The Point

Young people in local politics

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:28 AM EST
Jack Richardson, speaking to supporters at the Daily Brew in Falmouth on election night. Richardson was elected on November 3, 2026, to the Third Barnstable District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives at 23 years old.
Amy Kolb Noyes
Jack Richardson, speaking to supporters at the Daily Brew in Falmouth on election night. Richardson was elected on November 3, 2026, to the Third Barnstable District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives at 23 years old.

Today on The Point, we’re talking about young people who are engaging in local politics – from running for elected office to working on local campaigns.

Our region has a track record of young people getting involved in government. Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr was first elected to the State Senate in 2016 at age 30. Dylan Fernandes was first elected to state legislature at age 27, also in 2016.

We discuss the issues driving young peoples’ engagement and some of the challenges of running for and holding elected office.

Dan Gessen, age 26, was elected to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners on November 3, 2026. He is one of several young people who have run for local office in recent years.
E. Partan
Dan Gessen, age 26, speaking to supporters on election night at the Seacrest Hotel in Falmouth. Gessen was elected to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners on November 3, 2026. He is one of several young people who have run for local office in recent years.

Our guests today:
Greg Martino, co-owner of Cottage City Oysters on Martha’s Vineyard. At age 40 he ran for a seat on Vineyard Haven Selectboard in the spring of 2026. He lost the race but continues to be interested in local government.

Thomas W. Moakley, elected in 2024 at age 29 to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing a district containing Dukes County, Nantucket County, and part of Barnstable County.

Jack Richardson, elected on November 3, 2026, to the Third Barnstable District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives at 23 years old.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince