Thanksgiving food ideas

Even though there are Christmas decorations up in stores and holiday commercials on TV, we’re not losing sight of the holiday that many Americans rate as their favorite: Thanksgiving. No gifts required, plenty of good food and drink, and if you’re a fan, lots of football.

It’s a tradition to talk Holiday Food on The Point, and this year we decided to do it couple weeks before the holiday. For those of you who want to experiment with a new recipe, shake up your entire holiday menu, or make your very first thanksgiving dish or dessert you have plenty of time to prepare.

Joining us to talk about the Thanksgiving meal:

Jenny Rawn, a registered dietitian with a master's in nutrition and public health. She’s the author of Coastal Kitchen and her new book, New England Kids Cookbook.

Gail Blakely, longtime food columnist for the Enterprise Newspapers, Culinary Director Emeritus at Highfield Hall and Gardens, host of Falmouth is Cooking, a monthly cooking show at FCTV

Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin, bakers, National Pie Champions and authors of The New Pie: Modern Techniques for the Classic American Dessert and Famous Modern Cookies