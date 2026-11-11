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In This Place
The Point

Thanksgiving food ideas

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published November 11, 2026 at 10:39 AM EST
A colorful veggie platter brightens the table.
Jenny Shea Rawn MS, MPH, RD
A colorful veggie platter brightens the table.

Even though there are Christmas decorations up in stores and holiday commercials on TV, we’re not losing sight of the holiday that many Americans rate as their favorite: Thanksgiving. No gifts required, plenty of good food and drink, and if you’re a fan, lots of football.

It’s a tradition to talk Holiday Food on The Point, and this year we decided to do it couple weeks before the holiday. For those of you who want to experiment with a new recipe, shake up your entire holiday menu, or make your very first thanksgiving dish or dessert you have plenty of time to prepare.

Joining us to talk about the Thanksgiving meal:

Jenny Rawn, a registered dietitian with a master's in nutrition and public health. She’s the author of Coastal Kitchen and her new book, New England Kids Cookbook.

Gail Blakely, longtime food columnist for the Enterprise Newspapers, Culinary Director Emeritus at Highfield Hall and Gardens, host of Falmouth is Cooking, a monthly cooking show at FCTV

Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin, bakers, National Pie Champions and authors of The New Pie: Modern Techniques for the Classic American Dessert and Famous Modern Cookies

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince