Scientists usually tell us what they found. But more rarely, who they are. Not the data, but the person behind it. In Making Waves, we'll hear stories about getting it wrong, getting lucky, and staying the course in a special hour of science storytelling from Transom Story Lab's 25th Anniversary Festival, held this fall in Woods Hole, Mass. Over just two days, eight scientists -- all of whom were completely new to sharing personal stories live on stage -- were coached by Transom's Meg Bowles and Viki Merrick. The scientists hailed from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Marine Biological Laboratory, and the United States Geological Survey. Jay Allison was host for the evening and, in honor of Transom's 25th Silver Anniversary, wore a silver sequined outfit reminiscent of a disco ball.