Economic disparity
Local News
'My situation is dire': Tenants of Eastman building face Monday deadline to vacate apartments
Jennette Barnes
In a case drawing attention as a symbol of Cape Cod’s expensive housing market, tenants in the low-priced apartments above Eastman’s Hardware in Falmouth say they can’t find housing they can afford when the new landlord forces them out.
Listen
•
0:47