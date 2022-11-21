-
A suspect in the armed robbery on Martha’s Vineyard was arraigned this morning at Edgartown District Court. Miquel Jones, 30, is being charged with accessory after the fact. Police say he was driving a car that was likely involved in the robbery. An attorney representing him disputed the evidence as circumstantial.
Police from every Martha’s Vineyard town are collaborating with the FBI and state police to end the manhunt for three suspects who robbed a Vineyard Haven bank at gunpoint on Thursday. CAI’s Eve Zuckoff spoke with Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee in an exclusive interview to learn more about the suspects, investigation, and what the public can do to keep safe.
“I was at a chief's meeting when I first saw the text that there was a robbery on the bank," said Falmouth Police Chief Ed Dunne. "I was thinking the thing I think you were all thinking: ‘ Really? You're on an island.’ But they did.”