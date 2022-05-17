Thank you Alisa Amador Tiny Desk Winner 2022

© 2022
The Founders Circle was invited to see NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner, Alisa Amador, when her tour came to our listening region. Please enjoy these images of her live and captivating performance at the Zeiterion Theater in New Beford. Music enhances everything NPR stands for. If you missed it, you can listen to her concert at the actual NPR desk of Tiny Desk editor Bob Boilen.

Thank you to Alisa Amador for bringing her music to the WCAI listening region. Listen to an interview with her here.