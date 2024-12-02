The Garden Lady is a weekly, hour-long call-in radio program hosted by plant expert C.L. Fornari. It will begin airing exclusively on WCAI 90.1, WNAN 91.1, and WZAI 94.3, Saturdays at 1 p.m. starting Jan. 4. On The Garden Lady, Fornari takes listener questions and discusses a wide range of topics around gardening, horticulture, and nature, with a special focus on helping the Cape and Islands community make the most of every season, regardless of their level of plant experience.

Call our Listener Line with your gardening questions: 866-999-4626

Meredith Nierman C.L. Fornari host of WCAI's show "Garden Lady" poses for a photo in Hyannis, Mass. on November 26, 2024.

More about C.L. Fornari:

C.L. Fornari is the author of eight books, including Coffee for Roses and The Cocktail Hour Garden. She’s a professional speaker, the former host of GardenLine on WXTK, and co-host of the Plantrama podcast. She is a frequent speaker to groups nationwide, and has worked for a family-owned independent garden center for 25 years. C.L. grows vegetables, flowers, shrubs, trees and numerous other plants at Poison Ivy Acres on Cape Cod. In 2015 C.L. launched the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, a ten-day regional celebration of gardens that typically raises over $50,000.00 for local non-profits every year and draws public attention to Hydrangeas and gardening.

Regular features on The Garden Lady:

A Postcard from Plants: What if Mother Nature, The Green Man, or a particular plant could send you a postcard with a condensed message that will help you be a better garden maker or plant person?

Plant People: A guest comes on the show. Who you are, why you created this, what brings you the most joy about this book/product/plant, where people can find more information about it.

Houseplant Highlights: At least once a month focusing on great plants, houseplant care, untruths you’ll see online.

Partners With Plants: When you and a significant other don’t agree about a plant or garden.

In The Know: What’s happening with plants right now - weather/growing conditions/timing.

Calls From Listeners: What's on your mind? What's happening in your garden?

