Celebrating its 10th year, The Nantucket Book Festival will take place from June 16th through the 19th at a variety of locations on Nantucket.

CAI's Mindy Todd will be leading three different discussions with authors:

Friday, June 17th from 1:00 - 1:45pm

Louise Penny with Mindy Todd: The Madness of Crowds Methodist Church The creator of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, Louise Penny is a multiaward-winning and bestselling writer. The Madness of Crowds is the 17th mystery in this series set in Three Pines, Quebec. Louise will be in conversation with Festival sponsor WCAI’s Mindy Todd.

Friday, June 17th from 4:00 - 4:45pm

Scott Turow & Greer Hendricks with Mindy Todd: Mystery Methodist Church Scott Turow was an Assistant United States Attorney in Chicago before penning the first of almost a dozen legal thrillers. Greer Hendricks spent two decades as an editor at Simon & Schuster before coauthoring four bestselling novels; both authors will discuss with WCAI’s Mindy Todd how their experiences in their professional lives, before spectacular success as authors, informed their writing lives.

Sunday, June 19th from 12:00 - 12:45pm

Kyleigh Leddy with Mindy Todd: The Perfect Other Sponsored by Fairwinds: Nantucket’s Counseling Center Atheneum Great Hall The Perfect Other: A Memoir of My Sister is Kyleigh Leddy’s story of her sibling, a bright and happy child, soon beset by mental illness and tragedy. Kyleigh’s memoir never succumbs to total despair, but offers illumination and clarity about living with a loved one in the grip of madness, and navigating life since her sister, suffering from schizophrenia, disappeared in 2014.

To find the full list of events and their locations, check out the schedule here.