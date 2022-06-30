Sen. Leahy scheduled to have surgery after breaking his hip in a fall Wednesday night

*This story will be updated*

Sen. Patrick Leahy will undergo surgery this morning to repair a broken hip after a fall at his house in Virginia Wednesday night.

In a statement from the Senator's office, press secretary David Carle cited Leahy's partial blindness as the reason for the fall.

"He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years but this one finally caught up with him," Carle said.

Leahy was born blind in one eye, and as a result has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception.

According to the statement, Leahy's doctors determined the best course of action would be surgery to repair his hip as soon as possible.

Leahy is expected to make a full recovery and begin physical therapy immediately.

