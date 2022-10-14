© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After bear break-ins Great Barrington approves ban on feeding wildlife; fines up to $200

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published October 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Great Barrington, Massachusetts
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM
Great Barrington, Massachusetts

The Board of Health in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has adopted a regulation against feeding wildlife, whether it's on purpose or unintentional.

The idea is to stop human behavior that draws wildlife, especially bears, into neighborhoods.

Bears will eat out of unsecured trash cans, or plastic dumpsters, which they can break by jumping on top. At times people leave food out on purpose so they can see wildlife.

The regulation is not a ban on bird feeders, unless they attract wildlife that threatens public safety.

State wildlife biologist Dave Wattles said bears will show up when they smell birdseed or garbage on a screened porch and break in. He suspects that might be what led to incidents in Great Barrington this summer.

"On multiple occasions a bear or bears entered homes," Wattle said. "Going through a screen and into the living space of the home. So, into the kitchen, getting into the fridge."

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said bears also broke into sheds and garages this summer. He said people have to change their behavior.

"When we create a situation for bears to have that food source or get comfortable in a residential area, it puts people at risk," Storti said.

Under the new regulation, the first time there's a violation police can issue a written warning. After the second incident there's a $50 fine. If there are subsequent violations, the fine is $200.

Stockbridge adopted a bylaw against wildlife feeding a few years ago.

Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly said before the bylaw bears were walking downtown at all times of day.

"We were seeing them daily, nightly," Fennelly said. " I mean three or four different bears, but we were seeing them constantly."

Fennelly said since the bylaw was passed, restaurants secured their dumpsters and for the most part bears stopped coming.

Northampton and West Springfield also have wildlife feeding bans.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen