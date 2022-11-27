'Lit up like Vegas': Stonington lobster trap tree celebrates New England fishing culture

Southeast Connecticut’s newest Christmas attraction has its roots in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Lisa Konickwas shopping in a Massachusetts seaside town in January 2020 when she noticed “this gigantic tree built out of lobster traps in the heart of downtown.”

“I fell in love with it,” said Konicki, a Stonington resident and the president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce serving parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island. She said to her travel companions, “I’m doing this in Stonington.”

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public A family takes in Stonington's Lobster Trap Tree during the second annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Each buoy is hand painted and tells a unique story.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the town wasn’t able to implement her plans until the 2021 Holiday Season. The first year of the Lobster Trap Tree proved immensely popular.

BBC named it one of the world’s most amazing Christmas trees , it was the site of three marriage proposals, and the weekend wait time to get inside took about 45 minutes.

So this year, they went even bigger. Konicki says the lobster trap tree is 35 feet tall — nearly 10 feet higher than last year. Thousands of zip ties connect 420 lobster traps in the shape of a Christmas tree. A structural engineer was involved in the build and it got inspected.

1 of 4 — Lobster Trap Christmas Tree Each buoy tells a different story. According to organizer Lisa Konicki, the second row of the tree is dedicated with buoy's made to honor boats and fishermen of the Stonington community. Many fisherman will be gifted buoys at the end of the festival. Ayannah Brown 2 of 4 — Lobster Trap Christmas Tree Lisa Konicki, organizer of the lobster trap tree and President of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, spoke about how she wanted to create a project that connected her town which is known for it's boating and fishing, with the rest of the community through the arts. Ayannah Brown 3 of 4 — Lobster Trap Christmas Tree To engage the community, a free workshop was held that allowed 40 kids from the community to design their own buoy for free. They are placed on the first row of the tree so the kids can easily take photos with them and take them home at the end of the festival. Ayannah Brown 4 of 4 — Lobster Trap Christmas Tree A volunteer works on the lobster trap tree on Nov. 21, 2022. Organizers were required to get a building permit to build the 35 foot tall structure, and in order to allow people to go inside. Ayannah Brown

The “tree” is lit with about $9,000 worth of lights and decorated with more than 400 painted buoys. Artists painted the majority of the buoys, but dozens of them were created by Stonington children. Roughly 145 of them will be available for auction after this holiday season. The rest of the buoys go back into the community, including 24 which are given to local fishermen for their boats.

Konicki says the tree is the perfect way to celebrate and promote local artists, plus “it brings tremendous joy to the community.”

“During the day, it's all about appreciating the largest outdoor art exhibit probably in the state of Connecticut. But at night, it's the wow factor. It's beautiful," Konicki added. “It's all lit up like Vegas!”

A couple has even asked to exchange their vows inside the structure this season.

The tree is located at the town’s dock . It’s free to the public and open from dawn until 9:30pm everyday from the Saturday after Thanksgiving until January 15, 2023.