CT immigration advocates say there's no immigration wave yet, as NYC and Mass. have experienced

Jose Ponte is a 54-year-old originally from Peru who had lived in Venezuela for the last three decades. He gained Venezuelan citizenship and had a family there, but due to political and economic upheaval he decided to move to the United States. Unable to afford a U.S. visa due to his financial struggles, he resorted to more desperate measures. Risking his life, he crossed the Darien jungle and attempted to enter the US three times until he was finally allowed entry.

"On that journey, everyone is on their own. It's like watching a traumatic movie because you see decomposing dead people,” Ponte said. "Through my journey, my shoes broke; I had to pick up a shoe that I saw thrown away."

Ponte’s story is similar to thousands of people who’ve immigrated to the U.S. recently. This summer has been marked by an increase of immigration. Especially in New York City , and Massachusetts where immigration and shelters were at times unable to manage the influx.

Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services for New York City, said in early August that almost 100,000 migrants had arrived in the city. In August, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a press conference that relocating immigrants cost the city about $12 billion. That month Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over the rising numbers of arriving immigrants.

But is Connecticut experiencing the same rise in immigration?

Several immigrant advocacy organizations in Connecticut have claimed that while there has been an increase in the number of immigrants relocating, there is still not enough to constitute a ‘wave,’ at least not yet.

Anka Badurina is the executive director of Building One Community in Stamford, and she has seen the impact of immigrants coming to Connecticut. Budorina said most immigrants are entering through the Stamford area, either alone or with relatives or friends in tow. Badurina said that without work documentation, self-sufficiency is a challenge for these immigrants.

“We have not seen buses in Stamford or in Connecticut just yet. But what we do see is the effect of the folks that are bused to NYC", Badurina said. "The other ones potentially have gone to the Tri State area, and Fairfield county is one of those places.”

Meanwhile, Susan Schnitzer, president and CEO of Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI), has yet to see an uptick of relocated immigrants in Connecticut. However, Schnitzer said her organization has seen an increase of immigrants requesting asylum status.

“We don't know if they are coming specifically from NY or not,” Schnitzer said. “I don't have specific numbers, but what I can tell you is that we are seeing a lot more folks coming and requesting assistance.”

Both CIRI and Building One Community said they are working with the state of Connecticut to develop a plan of action if a wave of relocated immigrants does arrive in the state. And they agreed that federal funding is necessary to make a plan work.

Brenda Bergeron , the deputy commissioner of the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, has been meeting with immigrant advocacy organizations, state agencies, and municipalities to ensure that a plan is put in place.

“What we are hearing is not bus loads coming,” Bergeron said. “But individuals, and individual families who might have arrived to refugee organizations looking for assistance.

“What they need is what most migrants do when they come to a foreign place" Badurina said. "They need to learn a new language, they need to find jobs, and that’s their main priority.”

Meanwhile, Jose is working as a Jornalero in Stamford, he takes on any job he can find, from landscaping to construction work, in order to make ends meet. Jose is currently waiting to apply for asylum with his Venezuelan citizenship, but he is among thousands of immigrants in Connecticut who have come in search of a better life.

"I have always been a hard worker. I do not want to generate expenses for this country," Ponte said. " I want to be as productive and legal to pay taxes as anyone else."