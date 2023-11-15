Teen injured in Lewiston mass shooting released from Mass General Hospital

Of the 13 people injured in the mass shooting in Lewiston last month, just two remain hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center, both in stable condition. And one of the youngest victims was released from Mass General Hospital for Children last week and is now back home in Maine.

In a statement, the family of 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille thanked the medical teams at Central Maine Medical Center and Mass General for "their help saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments."

Gavin is a sophomore at Edward Little High School in Auburn where he is a pitcher on the baseball team. In a GoFundMe post, his father describes him as "having an inner resilience throughout his extremely painful ordeal." His arm was shattered and he suffered muscle and nerve damage when he was shot at the Just In Time bowling alley in Lewiston.

The family says Gavin is facing additional surgeries to reconstruct his arm. They thanked everyone for the ongoing "outpouring of generosity, warmth and love" and asked for privacy as they embark down a long road of healing.