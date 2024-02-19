Where will you be for the total solar eclipse? Check out these events around Vermont

Where will you be on April 8?

Whether you already call Vermont home or you’re planning a visit to experience the total solar eclipse (if you were able to snag a vacation rental or hotel room, that is), there are plenty of ways to watch and celebrate.

Communities and businesses across northern Vermont are planning events to bring together residents and eclipse-searchers alike for the great spectacle in the sky.

MAP: See the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse in Vermont

Local businesses, museums and even the airport are opening their doors to sky watchers. There are also a host of different types of pre- and post-eclipse activities that you don’t need special glasses to enjoy.

Here’s a list of eclipse events taking place across northern Vermont:

Note: We’ll continue to update this list as more events are announced.



Alburgh

Alburgh Totality Festival

1 N. Main Street

April 6-8

Alburgh’s three-day community eclipse festival will include live music and a parade leading up the eclipse.

More information



Burlington

Solar Eclipse Festival

ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

April 5-9

The ECHO Leahy Center will have a variety of eclipse-related activities throughout the weekend leading up to the day of the eclipse. On April 8, the center will have a variety of safe-viewing methods and hands-on activities, as well as a livestream of the eclipse.

More information and tickets

Astronomical

BCA Center

April 6, 6-7:30 p.m.

Get in the mood for the eclipse and see work by an astrophotographer followed by an astropoetry reading by Tina Escaja from her book 13 lunas 13 / 13 moons 13.

More information

Zoë Keating

Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington

April 6, 8-9:30 p.m.

Hear the innovative soundscapes of cellist and composer Zoë Keating to prime your senses for the upcoming eclipse.

More information and tickets

Randal Pierce: Song to the Moon

Contois Auditorium

April 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Burlington composer will provide a score to the famous film A Trip to the Moon and other space-related films.

More information and tickets

Transcend

April 8, 2-5 p.m.

Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport

For the price of a ticket ($100 for adults — kids are free) you can watch the eclipse from the airfield at BTV and enjoy live music, food, drinks and more.

More information and tickets

Solar Eclipse Party: Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

The Venetian Soda Lounge

April 8, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m

Head to the Venetian Soda Lounge for cosmic-themed cocktails and music, plus a costume contest.

More information

Totalidad Carnival

Santiago’s Cuban Cuisine

April 5-8

Santiago’s will have a range of activities starting on April 5 and culminating in the eclipse, which you can view from Santiago’s patio area.

More information

Total Eclipse of the Heart

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

April 8, 4-7 p.m.

This ticketed ($55) 80s-themed event begins right after the eclipse. Enjoy cocktails, eat hors d'oeuvres, and dance to music from the 1980s as an eclipse palate cleanser.

More information and tickets

Solar Eclipse After Party with Lady Moon & The Eclipse

Higher Ground

April 8, 7 p.m.

Post-eclipse, head to Higher Ground for live music from Lady Moon & The Eclipse.

More information and tickets

For more information about watching the eclipse in Burlington, visit the city's official page for Obscura BTV.



Elmore

Dark Side of the Eclipse

Elmore Mountain Amphitheatre

April 8, 2 p.m.

Local musicians Cannonball Krypto and Jay will salute Pink Floyd with a performance of the full Dark Side of the Moon album during the eclipse.

More information



Enosburgh

Solar Eclipse Party and Yoga

Enosburg Falls High School

2-5 p.m.

Watch the eclipse at Enosburg Falls High School, or join a free yoga session from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and say “namaste” just in time for totality.

For more information, check out the events on Enosburg’s event calendar



Middlebury

The Totally Amazing Eclipse Party in Middlebury

Middlebury Recreation Park

April 8, 12-4 p.m.

This family-oriented event will have local food and music as the moon eclipses the sun.

More information



Shelburne

Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience

Shelburne Vineyard

April 8, 1-5 p.m.

At this ticketed event, hear an improvised musical score during the eclipse and enjoy food and beverages.

More information and tickets

Solar Eclipse Party 2024

Palmer’s Sugarhouse

April 8, 1-4:30 p.m.

Watch the eclipse and have some local food and beverages at this maple syrup producer.

More information

Solar Eclipse at Shelburne Museum

Shelburne Museum

April 8, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A ticket gets you a pair of eclipse glasses and allows you to watch the eclipse from the Shelburne Museum grounds.

More information and tickets



South Hero

Solar Eclipse Gathering

Camp Hochelaga

April 8, 1-5 p.m.

Head to Camp Hochelaga to view the eclipse, hear local musicians and browse local artists and vendors. This event is not ticketed, but organizers are suggesting a $5 donation.

More information



St. Albans

Totality in Taylor Park

Taylor Park

April 8, 2-5 p.m.

Because St. Albans is located right in the center of the path of totality, it's likely to have a prime view of the eclipse (as long as there aren't clouds in the way). Hang out in Taylor Park surrounded by live music and food trucks while you don your eclipse glasses.

More information

St. Johnsbury

Sun+Moon+YOU

April 8, noon - 4:30 p.m.

The Fairbanks Museum

The Fairbanks Museum is hosting a day of programming,including a live broadcast withBut Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen.

More information and tickets



Ski Resorts

Jay Peak

The Whiteout

Jay Peak Resort Foeger Ballroom, Tramside Base

April 7-8

On April 7, Jay Peak resort will have Meteorologist and Science Educator Christopher Kurdek on hand to talk about eclipse science, followed by a musical performance by Pink Talking Fish. On the day of the eclipse, Jay Peaks lifts will stop at 2 p.m., and Pink Talking Fish will play the entirety of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon as the eclipse reaches totality.

More information and booking

Bolton Valley

April 8

The resort will be celebrating the upcoming eclipse all weekend leading up to April 8. On the big day, they’ll pause the lifts during the eclipse but invite people to watch from their base or from the top of their west-facing slopes.

More information

Stowe

Solar Eclipse Party

The Alchemist Brewery

April 8, noon-6 p.m.

Head to Alchemist Brewery for live music, fire dancers and beer to accompany the eclipse.

More information

Solar Eclipse Party with DJ Logic

Spruce Peak Village

April 8, 2-5 p.m.

DJ Logic will spin tunes as the moon eclipses the sun.

More information

Smuggler’s Notch

Total Solar Eclipse Weekend

Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Bootlegger’s Lounge

April 5-8

Smuggler’s Notch will have live music, fire and drum performances, fireworks and plenty of après ski parties leading up to a Winter Eclipse Carnival on April 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

More information

Sugarbush

Eclipse Viewing Party

Allyn’s Lodge

April 8, 2-5 p.m.

Watch the eclipse from Allyn’s Lodge at Sugarbush Resort.

More information



More eclipse viewing options

Total Eclipse in the Park

Vermont State Parks

April 8

Though eclipse day falls in the off-season and facilities will be closed, some state parks will make prime viewing locations for the eclipse. According to Vermont State Parks, they include Boulder Beach, Branbury, Crystal Lake, DAR, Elmore, Emerald Lake, Mt. Philo, Grand Isle, Knight Point, Lake Shaftsbury, Lake St. Catherine, Little River, Niquette Bay, Silver Lake and Waterbury Center.

More information

