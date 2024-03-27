Rep. Annie Kuster says she will not run for reelection in 2024

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster announced today she is not running for reelection this year.

The Democrat has represented New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District since first winning the seat in 2012.

"As I look to the future, I am excited by the work and opportunities that lie ahead," Kuster said in a statement Wednesday. "We all have a role to play in standing up for what we believe in, advocated for a better future, and pursuing the change that we want to see. I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever."

Read Kuster's full statement:

This is a developing story. This post will be further updated.